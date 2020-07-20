Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) Receives €54.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €54.33 ($61.05).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of Lanxess stock traded down €0.39 ($0.44) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €48.02 ($53.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €25.68 ($28.85) and a 52 week high of €64.58 ($72.56). The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €47.92.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

