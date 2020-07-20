Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) will announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings per share of $4.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 74%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $8.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.20). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $204.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.46 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

NYSE LPI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

