Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.24 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) will report sales of $178.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $236.55 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $216.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $805.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $672.00 million to $959.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $669.02 million, with estimates ranging from $570.00 million to $773.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.20). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $204.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPI shares. ValuEngine raised Laredo Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial raised Laredo Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,206,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,633,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,850,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 2,145,652 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,592,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after buying an additional 2,059,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,877,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 842,771 shares in the last quarter.

LPI traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,388. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $68.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $168.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

