LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €118.24 ($132.85).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($137.08) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HSBC set a €115.00 ($129.21) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €131.00 ($147.19) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of FRA:LEG traded up €0.84 ($0.94) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €116.50 ($130.90). 151,920 shares of the company traded hands. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($84.46) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($110.67). The business’s fifty day moving average is €116.66 and its 200-day moving average is €108.98.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.