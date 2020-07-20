Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LII. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Lennox International from $265.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lennox International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Lennox International from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lennox International from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lennox International from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get Lennox International alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter worth approximately $290,539,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 81,518.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 707,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 706,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lennox International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 400,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII stock traded up $6.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.76. The stock had a trading volume of 707,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,430. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.77 and its 200-day moving average is $218.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.91. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $163.40 and a 1-year high of $272.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $723.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 160.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.