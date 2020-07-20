Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €5.33 ($5.98).

LEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.62) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €5.40 ($6.07) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €4.00 ($4.49) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €5.00 ($5.62) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.49) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

ETR LEO traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €7.59 ($8.52). The company had a trading volume of 202,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €7.40 and a 200 day moving average of €8.07. Leoni has a 1-year low of €5.20 ($5.84) and a 1-year high of €14.84 ($16.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

