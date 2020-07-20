Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.00-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.6 million.

LLNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.41.

LLNW stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $7.65. 6,605,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,890. The stock has a market cap of $853.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 1.01. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Disanto sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 896,074 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,340.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 731,101 shares of company stock worth $4,808,486 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

