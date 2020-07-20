Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.99 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will report $46.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.67 million. Limoneira posted sales of $50.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $161.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.63 million to $163.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $196.41 million, with estimates ranging from $187.82 million to $205.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.84 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Limoneira in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 180,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 77,276 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,006,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Limoneira by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Limoneira stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. 76,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. Limoneira has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $233.57 million, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

