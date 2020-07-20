National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. Citigroup increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

NYSE:NNN traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,993. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

