Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) will report sales of $78.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.38 million. Noodles & Co reported sales of $120.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full-year sales of $382.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.61 million to $399.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $450.57 million, with estimates ranging from $422.87 million to $480.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $100.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NDLS has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Co by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 32,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Co by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 161,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Noodles & Co by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NDLS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 99,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $260.93 million, a PE ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 0.99. Noodles & Co has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

