Nurix Therapeutics Prices IPO at $16.00-$18.00 Per Share (NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) plans to raise $150 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, July 24th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 8,800,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$18.00 per share.

In the last year, Nurix Therapeutics generated $19.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of $20.8 million. Nurix Therapeutics has a market cap of $592.3 million.

J.P. Morgan, Piper Sandler and Stifel acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Needham & Company was co-manager.

Nurix Therapeutics provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders. Leveraging our extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with our proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, we have built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Our drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin-proteasome system, or UPS, to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. “.

Nurix Therapeutics was founded in 2009 and has 103 employees. The company is located at 1700 Owens Street, Suite 205, San Francisco, CA 94158, US and can be reached via phone at (415) 660-5320 or on the web at http://www.nurixtx.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.