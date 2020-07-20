Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.47 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce $6.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.60 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $28.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.85 million to $28.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $40.45 million, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $52.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.21). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.40. 977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,874. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 439.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

