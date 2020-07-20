Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Receives $24.80 Average PT from Analysts

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. G.Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of PAHC traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 128,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 24.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

