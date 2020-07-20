Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Receives €11.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.38 ($12.78).

Several analysts recently commented on PSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.60 ($16.40) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.30 ($5.96) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of ETR:PSM traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €9.90 ($11.12). The company had a trading volume of 623,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12 month low of €5.72 ($6.43) and a 12 month high of €14.41 ($16.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.45.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

