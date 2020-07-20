Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $92,683.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,254.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,567.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,952 shares of company stock worth $12,463,736. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 3.6% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 7.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $136.04. The stock had a trading volume of 337,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,154. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.54. Repligen has a 1 year low of $72.32 and a 1 year high of $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

