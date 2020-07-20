Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $705.08 Million

Brokerages predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will post sales of $705.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $705.00 million to $705.21 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $975.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.39 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 491.27%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at $265,408. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,523.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,515. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 951.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter.

SBH stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,227. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.