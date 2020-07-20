Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SONM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

In other Sonim Technologies news, CFO Robert L. Tirva purchased 100,000 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Wiley Wilkinson purchased 200,000 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 315,000 shares of company stock worth $236,250.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Private Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 174,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 93.18% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

