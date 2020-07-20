Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

SRNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,776,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,871,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 576.10% and a negative net margin of 754.90%. The business had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after buying an additional 147,039 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 20,197 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares during the period. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.