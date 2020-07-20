Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.74.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Spotify from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Spotify alerts:

SPOT stock traded up $27.96 on Wednesday, reaching $291.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,107,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,927. Spotify has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $292.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.48 and its 200 day moving average is $165.46. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Spotify’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.