United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives €35.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €36.24 ($40.72).

Several brokerages have commented on UTDI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

UTDI traded up €0.08 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting €39.62 ($44.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.35. United Internet has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($23.33) and a 12 month high of €39.79 ($44.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

