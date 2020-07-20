Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.74. Paycom Software posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.06.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $112,791,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total value of $3,042,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,942 shares of company stock worth $120,871,330 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 47.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,178,000 after acquiring an additional 890,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,410,000 after acquiring an additional 250,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,773,000 after purchasing an additional 365,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 732,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,027,000 after purchasing an additional 116,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $7.73 on Wednesday, hitting $302.80. The stock had a trading volume of 338,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,626. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $310.34 and a 200 day moving average of $273.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $342.00.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

