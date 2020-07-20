Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will report sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.40 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $9.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.22 billion to $10.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.54.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,038.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,940 shares of company stock worth $645,075 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 317.1% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.98. 1,410,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.51. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

