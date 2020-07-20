Zacks: Analysts Expect Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.17 Million

Analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) will report $42.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Financial Institutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.73 million to $42.60 million. Financial Institutions posted sales of $41.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Financial Institutions will report full-year sales of $172.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.07 million to $172.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $175.50 million, with estimates ranging from $175.19 million to $175.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Financial Institutions.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Financial Institutions in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Financial Institutions news, SVP Samuel J. Burruano, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $29,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $47,198.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $94,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,918.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,058 shares of company stock valued at $185,142. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Financial Institutions by 52.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Financial Institutions by 23.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Financial Institutions by 52.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISI stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.61. 40,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,328. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $253.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.10. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

