Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.33 Million

Brokerages expect that Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) will announce $9.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $16.50 million. Agenus posted sales of $15.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $42.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $59.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $60.27 million, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $79.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Incyte sold 214,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $783,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,114,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,640,490.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 781,900 shares of company stock worth $2,847,418 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agenus by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Agenus by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Agenus by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 34,278 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Agenus by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Agenus by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 42,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Agenus stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,682. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $602.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.08. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

