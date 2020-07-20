Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) to announce $14.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.20 million and the highest is $14.33 million. Aspen Group posted sales of $10.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year sales of $63.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.90 million to $65.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $80.74 million, with estimates ranging from $78.30 million to $83.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Group.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASPU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

ASPU stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 203,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard Wendolowski sold 30,320 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $222,245.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,240.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,637. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,332,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,634,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,553,000. 43.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.