Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) will report $36.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBTX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.80 million. CBTX posted sales of $41.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CBTX will report full-year sales of $148.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $150.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $144.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CBTX.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). CBTX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stephens raised CBTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $235,430.00. Also, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Insiders have bought a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $698,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in CBTX by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 50,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CBTX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CBTX by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in CBTX by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CBTX by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 18,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBTX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 48,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,170. The stock has a market cap of $434.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. CBTX has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $31.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

