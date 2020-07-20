Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Crocs posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 78.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.27 million. Crocs had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 90.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

CROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.36.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $34.34. 866,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,189. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.88. Crocs has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $43.79.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $942,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 36.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 375,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 99,910 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,142,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 164.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 477,656 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Crocs by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

