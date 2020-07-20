Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post $128.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the highest is $132.50 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $129.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $527.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.00 million to $543.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $506.38 million, with estimates ranging from $474.00 million to $529.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $15.51.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $505,603.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 277,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,506 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

