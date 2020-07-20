Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $449.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) to report sales of $449.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $342.76 million to $553.89 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $719.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $645.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of KAR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 991,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,137,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,619,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 104.9% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,736 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 122.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,904,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,853,000 after buying an additional 1,048,987 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,394,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,385,000 after buying an additional 715,356 shares in the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.