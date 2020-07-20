Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) to Post -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). NanoString Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($2.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.44% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSTG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 261,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,995. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $1,481,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,291,698.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $54,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadfin Capital LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 401.4% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 555,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after buying an additional 444,800 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

