Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) will report sales of $280.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $282.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $278.00 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $266.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $534.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $195,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,781,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,639,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,437,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,339,000 after acquiring an additional 625,614 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,129,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,239,000 after acquiring an additional 292,109 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJI traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $23.07. 543,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,093. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $34.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.