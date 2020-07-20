Zacks: Brokerages Expect Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Financial Institutions’ earnings. Financial Institutions reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Financial Institutions will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Financial Institutions.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.40). Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti began coverage on Financial Institutions in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Financial Institutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.61. 40,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,328. The firm has a market cap of $253.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.10. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

In other Financial Institutions news, SVP Samuel J. Burruano, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $29,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,198.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $47,502.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,058 shares of company stock worth $185,142. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FISI. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,352,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,536,000 after purchasing an additional 41,281 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 26,652 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

