Zacks: Brokerages Expect First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) to post $27.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First of Long Island’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $28.30 million. First of Long Island reported sales of $28.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First of Long Island will report full-year sales of $113.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.40 million to $116.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $114.02 million, with estimates ranging from $111.17 million to $116.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First of Long Island.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLIC. BidaskClub downgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $69,280. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First of Long Island during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in First of Long Island during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in First of Long Island during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First of Long Island during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLIC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 89,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $347.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

