Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 385.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZURN. Barclays set a CHF 405 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 412 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

