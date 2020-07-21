$0.02 EPS Expected for Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vicor’s earnings. Vicor reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Vicor had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VICR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vicor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of Vicor stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.10. 7,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,487. Vicor has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.44 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 12,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $796,238.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,282,116.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $68,918.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,847 shares of company stock worth $4,527,676 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vicor by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 31,627 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 304,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 157.4% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 259,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 158,926 shares during the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

