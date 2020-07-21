$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Vishay Intertechnology posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $612.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.13 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.2% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 70,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.52. 645,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,888. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.46. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

