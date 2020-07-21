$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.17. Spire reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $715.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.62 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on SR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Spire from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Spire stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.04. 17,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,191. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.91. Spire has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 31,126 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

