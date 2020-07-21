-$0.41 EPS Expected for Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) to post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.49). Genocea Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11).

GNCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genocea Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,183. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,428,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 9.1% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 76,149 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

