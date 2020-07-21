0Chain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $49,400.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. 0Chain has a market cap of $4.29 million and $49,400.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002510 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000183 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001669 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

