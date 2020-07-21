10,000 Shares in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Acquired by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $3,571,041,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 776.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,173,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $150,687,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $7,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,269,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. JMP Securities upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.05. 14,651,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,898,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.06. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 100,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Serena Wolfe bought 20,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

