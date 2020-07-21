113,069 Shares in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Bought by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 113,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,906,000. Casey’s General Stores comprises 4.9% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 294.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 27.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 18.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 787.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CASY shares. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded down $1.94 on Monday, hitting $159.95. 217,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,710. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.26. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

