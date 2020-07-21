1,159 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Acquired by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.82. The company had a trading volume of 182,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,039. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $211.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

