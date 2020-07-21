11,879 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Bought by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,992,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 748,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 377,237 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after purchasing an additional 535,967 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,522. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

