1,238 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Purchased by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 531.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $437,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 350.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.72.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $187.66. 16,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,896. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $103.33 and a 1 year high of $188.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

