1,611 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,565,420,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,354,554,000 after acquiring an additional 81,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,494,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,964,000 after acquiring an additional 415,264 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.04.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.68. The company had a trading volume of 131,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,872. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.24. The firm has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

