1,736 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.90. The stock had a trading volume of 192,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

