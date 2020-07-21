2,205 Shares in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $2,199,352.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,132,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,858,084,615.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 797,899 shares of company stock worth $130,292,658 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.29. The company had a trading volume of 74,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,349. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.56 and a 200 day moving average of $147.05. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.