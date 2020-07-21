2,380 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,222,000 after buying an additional 38,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 880,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,961,000 after buying an additional 58,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,351. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

