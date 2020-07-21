2,445 Shares in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.82. The stock had a trading volume of 318,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,159,903. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.65. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $111.58. The firm has a market cap of $146.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Nomura increased their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

