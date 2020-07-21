2,592 Shares in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $2,136,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,373,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Okta from $173.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.11.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $5,898,362.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,254.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total transaction of $8,938,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,691,736.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 495,937 shares of company stock valued at $95,527,524. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.40. 53,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,947. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $224.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -119.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

